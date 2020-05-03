Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $834.82 Million

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post $834.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $729.30 million. Brunswick posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. TheStreet lowered Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Brunswick from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.52.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 950,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -176.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.08. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

