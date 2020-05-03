Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to post sales of $5.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $6.62 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $6.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $22.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $22.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

