Brokerages Anticipate Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Silvergate Capital’s rating score has improved by 10.2% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $12.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Silvergate Capital an industry rank of 219 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th.

NYSE:SI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. 55,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,049. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Bonino purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

