Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to Announce -$0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.95) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Tenneco reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 282.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.15) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,898,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,641,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 177,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $298.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.76.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.