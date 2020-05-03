Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 1,681,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 152,678 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after acquiring an additional 405,127 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

