Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

