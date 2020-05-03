Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

