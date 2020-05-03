Bytecoin (BCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,519.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $49.40 million and approximately $46,519.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00702974 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001037 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24, OKEx, Binance, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, cfinex, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

