CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

OTCMKTS CRNCY remained flat at $$2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

