Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 2.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $180,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $2,899,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,234,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,722. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

