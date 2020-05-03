Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,430,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 4.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $357,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $3,870,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,639,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $88.67. 3,026,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

