Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,294,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the quarter. Equifax makes up approximately 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $274,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Equifax by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.64.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $137.89. The company had a trading volume of 702,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $164.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

