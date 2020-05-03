Cantillon Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,165,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Fastenal worth $192,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,091 shares of company stock valued at $851,604. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

