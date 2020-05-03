Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $118.34 Million Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up about 1.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Entegris worth $118,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.70. 913,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,885. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

