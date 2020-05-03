Cantillon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $275,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.81. 1,603,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

