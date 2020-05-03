Cantillon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $107,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 737,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,685 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $41.03. 546,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,864. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.06. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

