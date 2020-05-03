Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Armstrong World Industries worth $100,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,250,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,017,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,517,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 110,201 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 101,134 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.46. 364,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $111.46. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.