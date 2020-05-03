Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Capgemini in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capgemini from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Capgemini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Capgemini stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 74,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

