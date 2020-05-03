Capgemini’s (CGEMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGEMY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capgemini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capgemini from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

