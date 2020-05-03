Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,249,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049,577. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.74. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

