Carboncoin (CARBON) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Carboncoin has a total market cap of $58,489.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00538327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 168.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005472 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,544 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.