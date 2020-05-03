Caspian Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. During the last week, Caspian has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $329,586.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

