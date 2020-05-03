Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0057

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 75.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Ccore has a market cap of $9,714.74 and approximately $10.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.02337122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192717 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

