Celer Network (CELR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.35 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.04203342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035408 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

