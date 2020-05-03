Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

CNC traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 3,449,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,686 shares of company stock worth $5,791,263 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

