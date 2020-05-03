Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $80.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Centene stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. 3,449,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,475. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,686 shares of company stock worth $5,791,263. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $265,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $258,880,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

