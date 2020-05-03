Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNBKA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. 23,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $95.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,753.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 745,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,983,003.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.53 per share, with a total value of $69,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,368,801.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,298. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,158,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

