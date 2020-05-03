Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

CNBKA traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $70.84. 23,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,637. The stock has a market cap of $415.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.10. Century Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.53 per share, with a total value of $69,224.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,890 shares in the company, valued at $64,368,801.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis J. Grossman bought 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,836.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 925 shares in the company, valued at $56,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,614 shares of company stock worth $2,232,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Century Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Century Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,158,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

