Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Centurylink from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,508,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Centurylink has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Centurylink by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Centurylink by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Centurylink by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 4.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

