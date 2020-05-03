Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTL. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NYSE:CTL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,508,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Centurylink has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 4.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

