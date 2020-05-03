Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

NYSE:CHD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.22. 2,245,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,990. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.92.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

