Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $6.42 on Friday, hitting $93.80. 382,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,284. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

