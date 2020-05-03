Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 10.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.09% of Cigna worth $56,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.10.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.09. 1,614,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.