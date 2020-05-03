Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 41,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 64.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 495,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 193,558 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 34.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,494,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,290,000 after buying an additional 1,145,414 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,098,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,470,752. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

