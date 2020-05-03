Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 188.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.27% of Colony Capital worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLNY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colony Capital stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Colony Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

