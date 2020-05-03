Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.40-1.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 896,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Insiders purchased a total of 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

