Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COLM traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.99. 624,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,026,836.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,740,763.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263 over the last three months. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

