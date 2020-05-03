Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 624,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.65. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $94,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

