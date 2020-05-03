CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 472,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.77. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

