Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Plans $0.11 Annual Dividend

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1052 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

CBD stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

