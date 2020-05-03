Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Plans $0.11 Annual Dividend

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1052 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.
CBD stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile
