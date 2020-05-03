Comparing Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) & Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Westpac Banking pays out 82.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westpac Banking has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Westpac Banking has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Westpac Banking and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 2 2 1 0 1.80 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 11 1 0 2.08

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $110.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.81%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westpac Banking and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking $24.94 billion 1.35 $4.77 billion $1.33 7.36 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $21.64 billion 1.19 $3.83 billion $8.97 6.44

Westpac Banking has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westpac Banking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westpac Banking and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 17.70% 15.66% 0.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Westpac Banking on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services. It also provides home and content, landlord, car, travel, boat, caravan and trailer, life, credit card and loan repayment, income protection, business, farm pack, person income, and business overheads insurance products; superannuation and retirement products; investment portfolios; instalment warrants; and trading, financial advisory, wealth, foreign currency exchange, international payment, cash flow management, international trade, and import and export services. In addition, it offers industry specific banking and treasury services; other services, such as emergency cash, online and telephone banking, ATMs, unclaimed money, travel center, margin lending, and banking services to migrants moving to Australia; and mobile wallets. Further, it provides capital advisory and fund management, transactional and private banking, and financial market services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

