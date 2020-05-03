Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

STZ.B stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.14. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $214.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

