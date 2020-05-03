Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (2.74) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON CIC opened at GBX 116 ($1.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. Conygar Investment has a one year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 163 ($2.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.78.

In other news, insider Robert T. E. Ware purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £59,400 ($78,137.33).

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

