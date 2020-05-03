Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

Shares of COO traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.31. The company had a trading volume of 188,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,006. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

