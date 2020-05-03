Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Announces Earnings Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.05-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.50 EPS.

NYSE:OFC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 1,237,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,679. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

