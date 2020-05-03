Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.05-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.50 EPS.

OFC stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 1,237,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,679. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFC. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.