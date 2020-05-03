Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.05-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.48-0.50 EPS.
OFC stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. 1,237,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,679. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.
In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).
