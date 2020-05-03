Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $12.54 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 70.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378,254 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.67. 3,026,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

