Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $27.62 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 5.2% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Paypal were worth $27,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

PYPL traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.61. 5,613,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.12. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

