Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $28.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,332 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 5.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.48. 22,264,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.82. The company has a market cap of $515.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

