Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $29.38 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,542 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 5.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.08% of Centene worth $29,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 159,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. 3,449,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,686 shares of company stock worth $5,791,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.