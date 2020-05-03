Cortland Associates Inc. MO Increases Stock Position in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 211.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 86,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,050. Blue Bird Corp has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $329.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.